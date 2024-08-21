Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dark Ascent: 36 Fighter Squadron conducts training during UFS24

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron perform nighttime operations during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 20, 2024. Training events like UFS 24 demonstrate the U.S.’s commitment to the ROK and reinforce regional stability within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 03:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934908
    VIRIN: 240820-F-PT849-2001
    Filename: DOD_110528044
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    UFS24, BeverlyMidnight, BM24-2, F16, 36th Fighter Squadron, Ulchi Freedom Shield 24

