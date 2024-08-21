U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron perform nighttime operations during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 20, 2024. Training events like UFS 24 demonstrate the U.S.’s commitment to the ROK and reinforce regional stability within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 03:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934908
|VIRIN:
|240820-F-PT849-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110528044
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dark Ascent: 36 Fighter Squadron conducts training during UFS24, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS
