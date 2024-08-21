Dark Ascent: 36 Fighter Squadron conducts training during UFS24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron perform nighttime operations during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 20, 2024. Training events like UFS 24 demonstrate the U.S.’s commitment to the ROK and reinforce regional stability within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)