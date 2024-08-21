25th Fighter Generation Squadron trains during UFS24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron prepare to launch four A-10 Thunderbolt IIs during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 20, 2024. During UFS24, base personnel demonstrated their ability to navigate various attack scenarios while launching and recovering aircraft during 24-hour flying operations, validating the 51st Fighter Wing’s readiness and response against any adversary. Training is conducted throughout the year to generate combat airpower at a moment’s notice, affirming the commitment to the Republic of Korea remains ironclad and ensures regional stability throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. UFS24 serves as a regular exercise between the ROK and the U.S., ensuring constant preparedness for military forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kaitlin Fraizer)