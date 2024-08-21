Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Fighter Generation Squadron trains during UFS24

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.20.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier  

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron prepare to launch four A-10 Thunderbolt IIs during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 20, 2024. During UFS24, base personnel demonstrated their ability to navigate various attack scenarios while launching and recovering aircraft during 24-hour flying operations, validating the 51st Fighter Wing’s readiness and response against any adversary. Training is conducted throughout the year to generate combat airpower at a moment’s notice, affirming the commitment to the Republic of Korea remains ironclad and ensures regional stability throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. UFS24 serves as a regular exercise between the ROK and the U.S., ensuring constant preparedness for military forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kaitlin Fraizer)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 03:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934906
    VIRIN: 240820-F-CN389-1001
    Filename: DOD_110528014
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    51 FW
    51MXS
    25th Fighter Generation Squadron
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 24
    UFS

