    B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: U.S., ADF, Indonesia conclude Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 24 with closing ceremony

    ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    08.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul  

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 24.3, British Royal Commandos, Australian Defence Force, and Indonesian National Armed Forces service members, participate in the closing ceremony of Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 24 at Robertson Barracks, NT, Australia, Aug. 21, 2024. BKA 24, previously named Crocodile Response, is a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise focused on strengthening the cooperation and readiness of the U.S. Marine Corps, Indonesian National Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force, and other government agencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 02:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934904
    VIRIN: 240821-M-QB328-2001
    Filename: DOD_110527984
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    Marines
    MRF-D
     USMCNews
    I MEF Summer Series
    AUSINDO 24
    BKA

