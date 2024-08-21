B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: U.S., ADF, Indonesia conclude Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 24 with closing ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 24.3, British Royal Commandos, Australian Defence Force, and Indonesian National Armed Forces service members, participate in the closing ceremony of Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 24 at Robertson Barracks, NT, Australia, Aug. 21, 2024. BKA 24, previously named Crocodile Response, is a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise focused on strengthening the cooperation and readiness of the U.S. Marine Corps, Indonesian National Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force, and other government agencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)