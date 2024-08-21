U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 24.3, British Royal Commandos, Australian Defence Force, and Indonesian National Armed Forces service members, participate in the closing ceremony of Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 24 at Robertson Barracks, NT, Australia, Aug. 21, 2024. BKA 24, previously named Crocodile Response, is a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise focused on strengthening the cooperation and readiness of the U.S. Marine Corps, Indonesian National Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force, and other government agencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 02:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934904
|VIRIN:
|240821-M-QB328-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110527984
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: U.S., ADF, Indonesia conclude Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 24 with closing ceremony, by Sgt Cristian Bestul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.