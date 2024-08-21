U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 24.3, Australian Defence Force members, and Indonesian National Armed Forces, fly in an MV-22B Osprey during Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 24 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, Aug. 21, 2024. BKA 24, previously named Crocodile Response, is a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise focused on strengthening the cooperation and readiness of the U.S. Marine Corps, TNI, ADF, and other government agencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 00:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934902
|VIRIN:
|240821-M-QB328-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_110527958
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: VMM-268 (Rein.) Marines, ADF, Indonesian service members fly in MV-22B Ospreys during Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 24, by Sgt Cristian Bestul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
