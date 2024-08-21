Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reel: MRF-D 24.3 Marines play rugby against All Nations Rugby Team

    SKYRING RUGBY PARK, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    08.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul  

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 rugby team participate in a rugby match against the All Nations Rugby men’s team at Skyring Rugby Park, NT, Australia, Aug. 18, 2024. U.S. Marines and Sailors with the MRF-D 24.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force rugby team were invited to play against the All Nations Rugby team, highlighting the close relationship between the United States and Australia. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)

    This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Nasty Grid Powerful Epic Trailer Music_30 Sec by Pink Pony/MusicRevolution.

    Location: SKYRING RUGBY PARK, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    TAGS

    Rugby
    Marines
    MRF-D
     USMCNews
    I MEF Summer Series
    All Nations Rugby Team

