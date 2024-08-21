Reel: MRF-D 24.3 Marines play rugby against All Nations Rugby Team

U.S. Marines and Sailors with the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 rugby team participate in a rugby match against the All Nations Rugby men’s team at Skyring Rugby Park, NT, Australia, Aug. 18, 2024. U.S. Marines and Sailors with the MRF-D 24.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force rugby team were invited to play against the All Nations Rugby team, highlighting the close relationship between the United States and Australia. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)
This video contains music from USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Nasty Grid Powerful Epic Trailer Music_30 Sec by Pink Pony/MusicRevolution.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 00:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934901
|VIRIN:
|240818-M-QB328-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110527895
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|SKYRING RUGBY PARK, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
