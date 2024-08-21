Nighttime maintenance operations for the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Kunsan Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2024 23:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934898
|VIRIN:
|240820-F-CJ696-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110527849
|Length:
|00:06:08
|Location:
|KR
This work, Night Maintenance B-Roll, by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
