U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, perform M240B medium machine gun drills during a live-fire range at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, August 14, 2024. The M240B machine gun range served to maintain 5th ANGLICO’s proficiency in employing crew-served weapons. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza) (The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Driving Agressive Rock performed by Yummy Tunes/stock.adobe.com)
|08.13.2024
|08.26.2024 00:12
|Video Productions
|934894
|240814-M-YL383-1002
|DOD_110527820
|00:00:37
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
This work, 5th ANGLICO Conducts Medium Machine Gun Range, by Cpl Ramon Cardoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
