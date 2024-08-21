Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th ANGLICO Conducts Medium Machine Gun Range

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.13.2024

    Video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, perform M240B medium machine gun drills during a live-fire range at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, August 14, 2024. The M240B machine gun range served to maintain 5th ANGLICO’s proficiency in employing crew-served weapons. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza) (The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Driving Agressive Rock performed by Yummy Tunes/stock.adobe.com)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 00:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934894
    VIRIN: 240814-M-YL383-1002
    Filename: DOD_110527820
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th ANGLICO Conducts Medium Machine Gun Range, by Cpl Ramon Cardoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    M240B
    5th Anglico
    readiness
    proficiency

