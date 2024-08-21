U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, perform M240B medium machine gun drills during a live-fire range at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, August 14, 2024. The M240B machine gun range served to maintain 5th ANGLICO’s proficiency in employing crew-served weapons. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ramon Cardoza)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2024 23:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934893
|VIRIN:
|240814-M-YL383-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110527812
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
This work, 5th ANGLICO performs M240B Drills, by Cpl Ramon Cardoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
