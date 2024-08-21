Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota AB hosts blood drive

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    08.21.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz 

    AFN Tokyo

    The 374th Airlift Wing hosted a blood drive at the Samurai Fitness Center at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 21-22, 2024. This event marked the first time a blood drive has been held at the installation in over 10 years. The purpose of the blood drive was to show proof of concept and fortify existing blood reserves throughout the AOR.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.25.2024 21:34
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota AB hosts blood drive, by SSgt Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota AB
    Blood drive

