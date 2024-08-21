The 374th Airlift Wing hosted a blood drive at the Samurai Fitness Center at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 21-22, 2024. This event marked the first time a blood drive has been held at the installation in over 10 years. The purpose of the blood drive was to show proof of concept and fortify existing blood reserves throughout the AOR.
|08.21.2024
|08.25.2024 21:34
|Package
|934891
|240821-F-XK019-1001
|DOD_110527710
|00:01:00
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|0
|0
This work, Yokota AB hosts blood drive, by SSgt Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS
