B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, Sailors ADF, Indonesian service members participate in mass casualty drills during Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 24

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 24.3, Australian Defence Force, and Indonesian National Armed Forces participate in a mass casualty training event during Exercise Bhakti Kanyini AUSINDO 24 Robertson Barracks, NT, Australia, Aug. 20, 2024. BKA 24, previously named Crocodile Response, is a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise focused on strengthening the cooperation and readiness of the U.S. Marine Corps, TNI, ADF, and other government agencies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Cristian Bestul)
|08.20.2024
|08.25.2024 23:13
|B-Roll
|934890
|240820-M-QB328-2001
|DOD_110527647
|00:03:25
|ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|0
|0
