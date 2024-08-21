Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wet Microburst, wind damage to Frontiers in Flight Air Show

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Felicia Przydzial 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    A slow-moving wet microburst with wind gusts in excess of 50 mph cancels the Frontiers in Flight Air Show Aug. 25, 2024, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.25.2024 15:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934886
    VIRIN: 240825-F-MM027-1001
    Filename: DOD_110527451
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wet Microburst, wind damage to Frontiers in Flight Air Show, by SrA Felicia Przydzial, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    McConnell AFB
    Blue Angels
    Frontiers in Flight 2024

