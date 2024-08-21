Wet Microburst, wind damage to Frontiers in Flight Air Show

A slow-moving wet microburst with wind gusts in excess of 50 mph cancels the Frontiers in Flight Air Show Aug. 25, 2024, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2024 15:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934886
|VIRIN:
|240825-F-MM027-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110527451
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
