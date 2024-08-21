B-Roll: ROK Marines, 15th MEU Conduct Crew Served Weapons SME Exchange

U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, conduct a subject matter expert exchange covering the employment of crew-served weapons at ROK Marine Corps Base Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)
|08.13.2024
|08.24.2024 23:08
|B-Roll
|934884
|240813-M-HY848-2001
|DOD_110527256
|00:01:37
|POHANG, KR
|0
|0
