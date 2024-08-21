Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: ROK Marines, 15th MEU Conduct Crew Served Weapons SME Exchange

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.13.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, conduct a subject matter expert exchange covering the employment of crew-served weapons at ROK Marine Corps Base Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 23:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934884
    VIRIN: 240813-M-HY848-2001
    Filename: DOD_110527256
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: POHANG, KR

    81mm Mortar
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    ROK
    Marines
    Republic of Korea
    Mark 19

