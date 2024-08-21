Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane returns home following 68-day Operation Blue Pacific Patrol in Oceania 

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane (WMEC 903), a 270-foot medium endurance cutter homeported in Honolulu, Hawaii, returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu Aug. 23, 2024. During their 68-day patrol in the South Pacific, the crew traveled more than 13,400 nautical miles, made port calls in Tonga, American Samoa, the Cook Islands, and French Polynesia, worked alongside Pacific Island partners to combat illegal fishing activities, and participated in community service activities. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki)
08.23.2024
08.24.2024
B-Roll
HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
