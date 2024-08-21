Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane returns home following 68-day Operation Blue Pacific Patrol in Oceania 

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki        

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane (WMEC 903), a 270-foot medium endurance cutter homeported in Honolulu, Hawaii, returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu Aug. 23, 2024. During their 68-day patrol in the South Pacific, the crew traveled more than 13,400 nautical miles, made port calls in Tonga, American Samoa, the Cook Islands, and French Polynesia, worked alongside Pacific Island partners to combat illegal fishing activities, and participated in community service activities. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 21:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934882
    VIRIN: 240823-G-IA165-2001
    Filename: DOD_110527179
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    cutter
    Uscg
    oceania
    return to homeport
    Harriet lane
    op blue pacific

