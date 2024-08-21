Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partner agencies extinguish yacht fire in Clearwater Harbor

    CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station Sand Key boat crew assists partner agencies in extinguishing a 50-foot yacht fire in Clearwater Harbor, Florida, August 24, 2024. A good Samaritan transferred two mariners from the yacht to Clearwater Harbor Marina to meet emergency medical services, and reported the fire via VHF radio channel 16 to Coast Guard Sector St Petersburg watchstanders.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 15:30
    Location: CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US

