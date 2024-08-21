Coast Guard, partner agencies extinguish yacht fire in Clearwater Harbor

A Coast Guard Station Sand Key boat crew assists partner agencies in extinguishing a 50-foot yacht fire in Clearwater Harbor, Florida, August 24, 2024. A good Samaritan transferred two mariners from the yacht to Clearwater Harbor Marina to meet emergency medical services, and reported the fire via VHF radio channel 16 to Coast Guard Sector St Petersburg watchstanders.
