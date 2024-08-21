This is a stringer of some clips from this morning at Frontiers in Flight Air Show at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Aug. 24, 2023. The air show has a variety of vendors, static displays and performers for everyone to see. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Felicia Przydzial)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2024 17:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934876
|VIRIN:
|240824-F-MM027-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110526843
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Frontiers in Flight Airshow 2024 - Morning 1, by SrA Felicia Przydzial, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
