Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Frontiers in Flight Airshow 2024 - Morning 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Felicia Przydzial 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    This is a stringer of some clips from this morning at Frontiers in Flight Air Show at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Aug. 24, 2023. The air show has a variety of vendors, static displays and performers for everyone to see. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Felicia Przydzial)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 17:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934876
    VIRIN: 240824-F-MM027-1001
    Filename: DOD_110526843
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frontiers in Flight Airshow 2024 - Morning 1, by SrA Felicia Przydzial, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    McConnell AFB
    Blue Angels
    Frontiers in Flight 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download