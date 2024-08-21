Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing Promise 2024 Seabees Repair a building in Panama

    PANAMA

    08.23.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Mark Logico  

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240823-N-WP746-2001
    COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 23, 2024) Seabees of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One renovate a building Centro Reintegra in Colón, Panama as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024, a U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission, features multinational coordination, collaboration, and caring through partner-led events, where U.S. military personnel, civilian mariners, civilian professionals, and volunteers conduct “diplomacy through good deeds,” which improve local infrastructure, bolster collective capabilities and skills, and facilitate an environment of collaborative learning. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 12:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934875
    VIRIN: 240823-N-WP746-2001
    Filename: DOD_110526789
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: PA

