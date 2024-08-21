240823-N-WP746-2001
COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 23, 2024) Seabees of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One renovate a building Centro Reintegra in Colón, Panama as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024, a U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission, features multinational coordination, collaboration, and caring through partner-led events, where U.S. military personnel, civilian mariners, civilian professionals, and volunteers conduct “diplomacy through good deeds,” which improve local infrastructure, bolster collective capabilities and skills, and facilitate an environment of collaborative learning. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)
Date Taken:
08.23.2024
Date Posted:
08.24.2024
Category:
B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934875
|VIRIN:
|240823-N-WP746-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110526789
|Length:
|00:02:42
Location:
PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Continuing Promise 2024 Seabees Repair a building in Panama, by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
