Continuing Promise 2024 Seabees Repair a building in Panama

COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 23, 2024) Seabees of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One renovate a building Centro Reintegra in Colón, Panama as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024, a U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission, features multinational coordination, collaboration, and caring through partner-led events, where U.S. military personnel, civilian mariners, civilian professionals, and volunteers conduct “diplomacy through good deeds,” which improve local infrastructure, bolster collective capabilities and skills, and facilitate an environment of collaborative learning. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)