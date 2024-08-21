USS Kingsville will be commissioned on August 24th 2024. She will be the first ship named for Kingsville TX, home to Naval Air Station Kingsville.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2024 14:24
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|934873
|Filename:
|DOD_110526784
|Length:
|01:12:23
|Location:
|KINGSVILLE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Kingsville Commissioning, by Andrew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.