Soldiers from Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, focused on their combat readiness skills this week. Basic Combatives is a core Warrior Task and this opportunity enables them to gain proficiency. Fort Riley, Kansas-based combatives instructor, Sgt. 1st Class Chad Blake, shared more about the training.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2024 11:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|934869
|VIRIN:
|240805-O-OT285-1605
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110526760
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Munson Soldiers build combatives skills, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Munson Army Health Center