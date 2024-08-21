Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Munson Soldiers build combatives skills

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Soldiers from Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, focused on their combat readiness skills this week. Basic Combatives is a core Warrior Task and this opportunity enables them to gain proficiency. Fort Riley, Kansas-based combatives instructor, Sgt. 1st Class Chad Blake, shared more about the training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 11:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934869
    VIRIN: 240805-O-OT285-1605
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110526760
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Munson Soldiers build combatives skills, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Munson Army Health Center

    TAGS

    DoD
    Fort Leavenworth
    Fort Riley
    MEDCOM
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download