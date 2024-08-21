Munson Makes A Difference: Proud to Serve

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Five Soldiers from Munson Army Health Center raised their right hands and reaffirmed their commitment to serve in the United States Army, Aug. 16.

Brig. Gen. YR Summons, Commanding General, Medical Readiness Command, West, and Director, Defense Health Network, West, administered the Oath of Enlistment to Sgt. 1st Class Stephanie VanAusdall, Staff Sgt. Samuel Ramos, Staff Sgt. Abigael Santos, Sgt. Amber Strong, and Cpl. Joseph Stoops, at the Buffalo Soldier Monument on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.



The U.S. Army Medical Department (AMEDD) is part of the most extensive health care system in the country with opportunities to better lives and change health care. Our Soldiers provide an important service impacting the lives of service members, retirees, their families, friends, and people across the globe.