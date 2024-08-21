Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Munson Makes A Difference: Proud to Serve

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Five Soldiers from Munson Army Health Center raised their right hands and reaffirmed their commitment to serve in the United States Army, Aug. 16.
    Brig. Gen. YR Summons, Commanding General, Medical Readiness Command, West, and Director, Defense Health Network, West, administered the Oath of Enlistment to Sgt. 1st Class Stephanie VanAusdall, Staff Sgt. Samuel Ramos, Staff Sgt. Abigael Santos, Sgt. Amber Strong, and Cpl. Joseph Stoops, at the Buffalo Soldier Monument on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

    The U.S. Army Medical Department (AMEDD) is part of the most extensive health care system in the country with opportunities to better lives and change health care. Our Soldiers provide an important service impacting the lives of service members, retirees, their families, friends, and people across the globe.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 09:57
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US

