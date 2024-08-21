Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard offloads nearly $50 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Crew members of the Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba (WMEC 907) conduct an offload of nearly $50 million in illegal narcotics in Port Everglades, Florida, Aug. 23, 2024. The offload is a result of suspected drug smuggling interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 19:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934862
    VIRIN: 240823-G-FL647-1001
    Filename: DOD_110526316
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Law Enforcement
    USCG
    HITRON
    Escanaba
    Drug Offload

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download