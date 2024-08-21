Coast Guard offloads nearly $50 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

Crew members of the Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba (WMEC 907) conduct an offload of nearly $50 million in illegal narcotics in Port Everglades, Florida, Aug. 23, 2024. The offload is a result of suspected drug smuggling interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg)
