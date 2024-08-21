Airmen and their families enjoy the practice Frontiers in Flight Air Show on Aug. 23, 2024, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The air show is slated for Aug. 24-25, 2024, and will feature 13 aerial performers, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, Tora Tora Tora and local pilots. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 22:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934858
|VIRIN:
|240823-F-YR448-3022
|Filename:
|DOD_110526209
|Length:
|00:04:12
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Frontiers in Flight Practice Air Show, by A1C Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.