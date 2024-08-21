Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frontiers in Flight Practice Air Show

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen and their families enjoy the practice Frontiers in Flight Air Show on Aug. 23, 2024, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The air show is slated for Aug. 24-25, 2024, and will feature 13 aerial performers, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, Tora Tora Tora and local pilots. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 22:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934858
    VIRIN: 240823-F-YR448-3022
    Filename: DOD_110526209
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frontiers in Flight Practice Air Show, by A1C Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

