    Combat Support Instructor Course

    FT. BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Marcelo Joniaux 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    About 20 Airmen from combat air base squadrons attended a beta test of the Combat Support Instructor Course Aug. 5-23 at Fort Bliss, Texas. Develop by the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, the new course will equip CABS leaders with the skills needed to teach and lead combat support warfighters through every phase of the Air Force Force Generation model. Lessons learned from the beta test, including feedback from the first group of students applying their knowledge with their units, will help AFIMSC prime a more robust course and move into the next phase of course development. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 18:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934855
    VIRIN: 240815-F-GD062-1001
    Filename: DOD_110526159
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: FT. BLISS, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Support Instructor Course, by Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFIMSC
    Air Force Installation & Mission Support Center
    Combat Support Instructor Course

