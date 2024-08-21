About 20 Airmen from combat air base squadrons attended a beta test of the Combat Support Instructor Course Aug. 5-23 at Fort Bliss, Texas. Develop by the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, the new course will equip CABS leaders with the skills needed to teach and lead combat support warfighters through every phase of the Air Force Force Generation model. Lessons learned from the beta test, including feedback from the first group of students applying their knowledge with their units, will help AFIMSC prime a more robust course and move into the next phase of course development. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)
|08.15.2024
|08.23.2024 18:28
|Package
|934855
|240815-F-GD062-1001
|DOD_110526159
|00:02:54
|FT. BLISS, TEXAS, US
|0
|0
