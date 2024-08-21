Highlight video for the C-130 70th birthday was made on Moody Air Force Base Georgia, Aug. 23, 2024. The C-130 has the longest, continuous military aircraft production run in history and one of the top three longest, continuous aircraft production lines of any type. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 14:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|934844
|VIRIN:
|240823-F-JS667-4297
|Filename:
|DOD_110525622
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, C-130 70 Year Anniversary, by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.