    C-130 70 Year Anniversary

    MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing

    Highlight video for the C-130 70th birthday was made on Moody Air Force Base Georgia, Aug. 23, 2024. The C-130 has the longest, continuous military aircraft production run in history and one of the top three longest, continuous aircraft production lines of any type. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 14:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934844
    VIRIN: 240823-F-JS667-4297
    Filename: DOD_110525622
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130 70 Year Anniversary, by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Moody AFB
    Air Force
    c-130
    23rd Wing

