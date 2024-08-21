C-130 70 Year Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Highlight video for the C-130 70th birthday was made on Moody Air Force Base Georgia, Aug. 23, 2024. The C-130 has the longest, continuous military aircraft production run in history and one of the top three longest, continuous aircraft production lines of any type. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)