491st Attack Squadron Airmen keep MQ-9 Reapers flying in New York (b-roll)

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 491st Attack Squadron, a geographically separated unit of the 49th Wing, work together with members of the 174th Attack Wing at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base, New York, August 12-13, 2024. Maintainers keep MQ-9 Reapers in flight-ready condition, while flight instructors prepare pilots and sensor operators to go on any mission that may arise on a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)