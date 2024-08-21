Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    491st Attack Squadron Airmen keep MQ-9 Reapers flying in New York (b-roll)

    HANCOCK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 491st Attack Squadron, a geographically separated unit of the 49th Wing, work together with members of the 174th Attack Wing at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base, New York, August 12-13, 2024. Maintainers keep MQ-9 Reapers in flight-ready condition, while flight instructors prepare pilots and sensor operators to go on any mission that may arise on a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 15:10
    Location: HANCOCK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEW YORK, US

