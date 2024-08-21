491st Attack Squadron Airmen keep MQ-9 Reapers flying in New York (b-roll)

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 491st Attack Squadron, a geographically separated unit of the 49th Wing, work together with members of the 174th Attack Wing at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base, New York, August 12-13, 2024. Maintainers keep MQ-9 Reapers in flight-ready condition, while flight instructors prepare pilots and sensor operators to go on any mission that may arise on a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Bob Teichmann)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 15:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934842
|VIRIN:
|240815-F-OP366-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110525587
|Length:
|00:06:30
|Location:
|HANCOCK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
