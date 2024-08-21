Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weapons live 20mm loading

    KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing weapons shop load live 20mm bullets into a U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon July 25, 2024.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 13:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934836
    VIRIN: 240725-Z-NV612-2001
    Filename: DOD_110525342
    Length: 00:07:54
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US

    Air National Guard
    F-15
    20mm
    weapons

