ONI Shares Why They Serve

SUITLAND, Md. (August 21, 2024) Rear Adm. Mike Brookes, Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence, and ONI employees share why they serve in recognition of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Day of Service initiative. ONI is the leading provider of maritime intelligence to the U.S. Navy and joint warfighting forces, as well as national decision makers and other consumers in the Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Chief Petty Officer Naomi VanDuser)