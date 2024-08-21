Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ONI Shares Why They Serve

    SUITLAND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Naomi VanDuser 

    Office of Naval Intelligence

    SUITLAND, Md. (August 21, 2024) Rear Adm. Mike Brookes, Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence, and ONI employees share why they serve in recognition of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Day of Service initiative. ONI is the leading provider of maritime intelligence to the U.S. Navy and joint warfighting forces, as well as national decision makers and other consumers in the Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Chief Petty Officer Naomi VanDuser)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 13:03
    Category: Greetings
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SUITLAND, MARYLAND, US

    SECDEF
    Day of Service
    Naval Intelligence
    ONI
    ValueofService

