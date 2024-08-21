Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FSA Article 15 Process

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 42nd Air Base Wing demonstrate the process of giving an Article 15 at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Aug. 2024. The video was created as an educational video for the Air Force First Sergeant Academy. (U.S. Air force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 12:05
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 934827
    VIRIN: 240823-F-UQ930-1001
    Filename: DOD_110525053
    Length: 00:40:01
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FSA Article 15 Process, by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

