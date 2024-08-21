Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Revered Hanscom AFB Employee Celebrates 80-year Milestone

    MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group

    Officials at Hanscom Air Force Base held a ceremony Aug. 21 to celebrate Maria Bandouveres 80-year milestone as a federal employee.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 12:18
    Location: MASSACHUSETTS, US

    HAFB
    Hanscom AFB
    Federal Employee
    Maria Bandouveres

