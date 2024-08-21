Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A day in the life of a MWD at Dyess

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABILENE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Dduco, 7th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, shows a day in the life of a MWD at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 15, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jade M. Caldwell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 10:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934814
    VIRIN: 240822-F-BO786-1001
    Filename: DOD_110524604
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: ABILENE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A day in the life of a MWD at Dyess, by A1C Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWD
    Dyess AFB
    Security Forces
    USAF
    K9
    7SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download