Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Vicenza's Morning Show Promo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    08.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger and Staff Sgt. Page Sevilla

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy - American Forces Network (AFN) Vicenza's TV promo for "The Morning Show", the station's daily live radio show (video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger and Staff Sgt. Page Sevilla).

    Cast:
    "Dad" - Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger, Station Manager, AFN Vicenza
    "Daughter" - Stella Henninger
    "Disc Jockey" - Staff Sgt. Page Sevilla, Public Affairs Broadcast NCO, AFN Vicenza

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 08:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934812
    VIRIN: 240820-A-LJ797-9604
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110524479
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Vicenza's Morning Show Promo, by SFC Alexander Henninger and SSG Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    AFN Vicenza
    TV Spot
    The Morning Show

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download