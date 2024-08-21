Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th Army NCOA Land Nav

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.23.2024

    Video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    The 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy (7th Army NCOA) conducts day and night land navigation along with Bundeswehr soldiers at the North Navigation Site to increase confidence in individual navigation skills and enhance readiness in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 23, 2024. 7th Army NCOA enhances Soldier readiness in preparation for real world implementation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 07:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934810
    VIRIN: 240823-A-QM436-9904
    Filename: DOD_110524385
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Army NCOA Land Nav, by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    NCOA
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download