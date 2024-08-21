7th Army NCOA Land Nav

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy (7th Army NCOA) conducts day and night land navigation along with Bundeswehr soldiers at the North Navigation Site to increase confidence in individual navigation skills and enhance readiness in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 23, 2024. 7th Army NCOA enhances Soldier readiness in preparation for real world implementation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)