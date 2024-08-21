Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Annual Admiral Pitka Challenge pushes NATO troops’ physical and mental limits

    NURSIPALU TRAINING AREA, ESTONIA

    08.16.2024

    Video by Spc. Trey Gonzales 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    British Army Cpl. Nathan Rodgers, an anti-tank commander assigned to the 5 RIFLES, 20th Armoured Brigade Combat Team, 3rd (UK) Division, talks about competing in the Admiral Pitka Recon Challenge held near Nursipalu Training Area, Estonia, Aug. 16, 2024. The Admiral Pitka Challenge is a demanding event consisting of a 150-kilometer tactical road march with numerous waypoints and scenarios throughout the course to challenge competitors' endurance and soldiering skills. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 11:04
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 934809
    VIRIN: 240822-Z-LR080-1002
    Filename: DOD_110524384
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: NURSIPALU TRAINING AREA, EE

    This work, 2024 Annual Admiral Pitka Challenge pushes NATO troops’ physical and mental limits, by SPC Trey Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Estonia
    British Army
    VCorps
    Admiral Pitka Recon Challenge
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

