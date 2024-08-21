British Army Cpl. Nathan Rodgers, an anti-tank commander assigned to the 5 RIFLES, 20th Armoured Brigade Combat Team, 3rd (UK) Division, talks about competing in the Admiral Pitka Recon Challenge held near Nursipalu Training Area, Estonia, Aug. 16, 2024. The Admiral Pitka Challenge is a demanding event consisting of a 150-kilometer tactical road march with numerous waypoints and scenarios throughout the course to challenge competitors' endurance and soldiering skills. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Gonzales)
2024 Annual Admiral Pitka Challenge pushes NATO troops’ physical and mental limits
