    2024 Annual Admiral Pitka Challenge pushes NATO troops’ physical and mental limits

    NURSIPALU TRAINING AREA, ESTONIA

    08.16.2024

    Video by Spc. Trey Gonzales 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Bradley Dmuchowski, an infantry officer assigned to the 437th Civil Affairs Battalion, 354th Civil Affairs Brigade, 352nd Civil Affairs Command, in support of 1st Cavalry Division, talks about his experience as the chief umpire of the Admiral Pitka Recon Challenge held near Nursipalu Training Area, Estonia, Aug. 16, 2024. The Admiral Pitka Challenge is a demanding event consisting of a 150-kilometer tactical road march with numerous waypoints and scenarios throughout the course to challenge competitors' endurance and soldiering skills. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Location: NURSIPALU TRAINING AREA, EE

