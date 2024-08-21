U.S. Army Capt. Bradley Dmuchowski, an infantry officer assigned to the 437th Civil Affairs Battalion, 354th Civil Affairs Brigade, 352nd Civil Affairs Command, in support of 1st Cavalry Division, talks about his experience as the chief umpire of the Admiral Pitka Recon Challenge held near Nursipalu Training Area, Estonia, Aug. 16, 2024. The Admiral Pitka Challenge is a demanding event consisting of a 150-kilometer tactical road march with numerous waypoints and scenarios throughout the course to challenge competitors' endurance and soldiering skills. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 10:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|934808
|VIRIN:
|240822-Z-LR080-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110524383
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|NURSIPALU TRAINING AREA, EE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Annual Admiral Pitka Challenge pushes NATO troops’ physical and mental limits, by SPC Trey Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.