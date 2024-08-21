Marauders in Action: Dirty Jobs (Camp Canada)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934804" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 386th Expeditionary Air Base Group commander, Col Jeremy Sheppard, integrates with the Canadian military to assist in a controlled demolition at Camp Canada on Aug. 1, 2024. The controlled demolition includes disassembling and salvaging certain equipment that can be reused inside of future structures, and tearing down structures that are not reusable. This joint operation between the U.S. and Canadian military serves as an example of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing’s priority of partnerships. (U.S. Air Force Video)