Marauders in Action: Dirty Jobs (Camp Canada)

The 386th Expeditionary Air Base Group commander, Col Jeremy Sheppard, integrates with the Canadian military to assist in a controlled demolition at Camp Canada on Aug. 1, 2024. The controlled demolition includes disassembling and salvaging certain equipment that can be reused inside of future structures, and tearing down structures that are not reusable. This joint operation between the U.S. and Canadian military serves as an example of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing’s priority of partnerships. (U.S. Air Force Video)
08.01.2024
08.23.2024
|Package
|934804
|240801-F-WC934-7549
|DOD_110524326
|00:06:05
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|3
|3
