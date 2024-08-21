Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauders in Action: Dirty Jobs (Camp Canada)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.01.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The 386th Expeditionary Air Base Group commander, Col Jeremy Sheppard, integrates with the Canadian military to assist in a controlled demolition at Camp Canada on Aug. 1, 2024. The controlled demolition includes disassembling and salvaging certain equipment that can be reused inside of future structures, and tearing down structures that are not reusable. This joint operation between the U.S. and Canadian military serves as an example of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing’s priority of partnerships. (U.S. Air Force Video)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 06:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934804
    VIRIN: 240801-F-WC934-7549
    Filename: DOD_110524326
    Length: 00:06:05
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Canada
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    Ali Al Salem

