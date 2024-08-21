USS Hawaii Moors at HMAS Stirling to Conduct AUKUS Submarine Tendered Maintenance Period

GARDEN ISLAND, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 22, 2024) – Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) moors at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, as part of a scheduled port visit to perform a submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP) with the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Aug. 22. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct the STMP as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy Video by Cmdr. Erik Wells)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 04:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934797
|VIRIN:
|240822-N-NF311-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110524203
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|HMAS STIRLING, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AU
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.