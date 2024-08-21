Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Hawaii Moors at HMAS Stirling to Conduct AUKUS Submarine Tendered Maintenance Period

    HMAS STIRLING, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    08.22.2024

    Video by Lt.Cmdr. Rick Moore 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    GARDEN ISLAND, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 22, 2024) – Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) moors at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, as part of a scheduled port visit to perform a submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP) with the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Aug. 22. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct the STMP as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy Video by Cmdr. Erik Wells)

    TAGS

    Royal Australian Navy
    USS Hawaii (SSN 776)
    USS Emory S. Land (AS 39)
    HMAS Stirling
    AUKUS
    STMP

