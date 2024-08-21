USS Hawaii Moors at HMAS Stirling to Conduct AUKUS Submarine Tendered Maintenance Period

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934797" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

GARDEN ISLAND, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 22, 2024) – Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) moors at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, as part of a scheduled port visit to perform a submarine tendered maintenance period (STMP) with the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Aug. 22. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct the STMP as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy Video by Cmdr. Erik Wells)