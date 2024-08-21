Uniformed and civilian Airmen, along with contractors, gathered to participate in a tri-base motorcycle safety day held at Snetterton, England, Aug. 14, 2024. Motorcyclists across the U.S. operated Royal Air Force bases in East Anglia participated in a closed course safety day that focused on safety, techniques, and important procedures to maintain when riding. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Delanie Brown)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2024 06:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|934796
|VIRIN:
|240814-F-TM115-3510
|Filename:
|DOD_110524169
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Motorcycle Safety Training Day, by A1C Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.