Motorcycle Safety Training Day

Uniformed and civilian Airmen, along with contractors, gathered to participate in a tri-base motorcycle safety day held at Snetterton, England, Aug. 14, 2024. Motorcyclists across the U.S. operated Royal Air Force bases in East Anglia participated in a closed course safety day that focused on safety, techniques, and important procedures to maintain when riding. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Delanie Brown)