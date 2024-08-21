Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Motorcycle Safety Training Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.14.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Delanie Brown 

    48th Fighter Wing

    Uniformed and civilian Airmen, along with contractors, gathered to participate in a tri-base motorcycle safety day held at Snetterton, England, Aug. 14, 2024. Motorcyclists across the U.S. operated Royal Air Force bases in East Anglia participated in a closed course safety day that focused on safety, techniques, and important procedures to maintain when riding. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Delanie Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 06:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934796
    VIRIN: 240814-F-TM115-3510
    Filename: DOD_110524169
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motorcycle Safety Training Day, by A1C Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Motorcycle safety
    UK
    Liberty
    48FW
    100ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download