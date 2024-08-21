Vice Adm. John Mustin Farewell Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Greetings Shipmates. I’m Vice Admiral John Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force.



As my tenure as your Chief of Navy Reserve draws to a close, I want to extend my appreciation to every member of our elite Navy Reserve Team. I am filled with gratitude for the patriotic service of each of our Sailors and civilians across the Navy Reserve Force...and I’m thankful for each of your supportive family members.



Commanding, representing, and advocating for the Navy Reserve has been the honor of my lifetime. And what each of you do in service to our Nation has been an enduring and gratifying source of daily inspiration.



Four years ago, we embarked on a generational force design transformation to build new capabilities and shift capacity to meet the needs of long-term strategic competition.



During this period, I asked a lot from you… and you delivered. You recognized that we no longer have the luxury of waking up hoping tomorrow looks like yesterday. That we needed to transform with urgency, and that we needed to make hard decisions.



We continue to make those decisions and to make urgent, quantifiable and demonstrable progress in the transformation and modernization of our force...achieving success in designing a lethal, future-ready integrated force, training to certify and qualify our Sailors in their mobilization billets, and preparing to mass mobilize...all to achieve and deliver against our singular priority: Warfighting Readiness.



You should be proud - your contributions to our systemic transformation showcase the flexibility, readiness, and value our citizen sailors generate, and contribute to our national security.



By next year, the modernized Navy Reserve Force design will be fully incorporated, giving you two years of run time to generate stability and readiness for a high-end conflict by 2027... An important deadline for our Nation. That’s 861 days… and counting.



I am immensely proud of our accomplishments together. On any given day, our Navy Reserve provides 100,000 sailors, three dozen ship, wing, group and squadron commanding officers, nearly 150 aircraft, two SEAL teams, three expeditionary medical facilities, 2,200 strategic sealift officers, 450 civilians and nearly half of the Navy's expeditionary combat command and intelligence capability.



We are ready, credible and present 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year…with nearly 15,000 Sailors serving on active-duty orders around the world, making an impact in every theater on the globe. As members of the long blue line, you represent more than a century of meaningful contribution to the Navy and our Nation, and the reason I am optimistic about our future.



I have valued every day as your Chief of Navy Reserve, working aggressively to deliver Warfighting Readiness across the Force. While we certainly have much to be proud of, there is still much to do.



Team, make no mistake… the Navy’s business… our business… and the reason we exist...is to fight and win our Nation’s wars. America expects and deserves winners – which is where you all come in… you are the torchbearers of our Navy’s rich history and legacy. I know you will be qualified and ready to mobilize when our Nation calls.



So finally, thank you all… our Navy team, the great families, and the many friends and supporters who have made the Navy Reserve Force relevant, credible, and ready. I offer my sincere thanks for all you do in the fleet, what you do at home, and for our shared commitment to our Nation’s defense.



It’s been a high honor serving with each of you. The clock is ticking...and I’m counting on you. Vice admiral Lacore is counting on you, the Navy is counting on you. And America is counting on you.



Less talk, more action.



Over to you all to get busy.