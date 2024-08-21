U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, conduct live-fire ranges at Segyeh-ri, South Korea, Aug. 19-20, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 22:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934788
|VIRIN:
|240820-M-AS577-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110523947
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|SEGYEH-RI, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-ROLL: BLT 1/5, ROK Marines Conduct Live-Fire Ranges at Segyeh-ri, by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.