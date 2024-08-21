Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-ROLL: BLT 1/5, ROK Marines Conduct Live-Fire Ranges at Segyeh-ri

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEGYEH-RI, SOUTH KOREA

    08.20.2024

    Video by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, conduct live-fire ranges at Segyeh-ri, South Korea, Aug. 19-20, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 22:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934788
    VIRIN: 240820-M-AS577-2001
    Filename: DOD_110523947
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: SEGYEH-RI, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-ROLL: BLT 1/5, ROK Marines Conduct Live-Fire Ranges at Segyeh-ri, by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Range
    Korea
    15th MEU
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Infantry
    Unknown Distance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download