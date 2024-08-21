B-ROLL: BLT 1/5, ROK Marines Conduct Live-Fire Ranges at Segyeh-ri

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, conduct live-fire ranges at Segyeh-ri, South Korea, Aug. 19-20, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)