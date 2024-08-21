MARFORK: VMM-165 (REIN) visits ROK Army Aviation School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934787" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducted a visit to the Republic of Korea Army Aviation School on Nonsan Air Base, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2024. VMM 165 (Reinforced) pilots conducted a static display and provided in-depth knowledge to ROK Army flight students on the capabilities of the MV-22B Osprey. MARFORK is the U.S. Marine Corps Service component for United Nations Command and U.S. Forces Korea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dean Gurule)