MARFORK: VMM-165 (REIN) visits ROK Army Aviation School

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducted a visit to the Republic of Korea Army Aviation School on Nonsan Air Base, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2024. VMM 165 (Reinforced) pilots conducted a static display and provided in-depth knowledge to ROK Army flight students on the capabilities of the MV-22B Osprey. MARFORK is the U.S. Marine Corps Service component for United Nations Command and U.S. Forces Korea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dean Gurule)
|08.20.2024
|08.23.2024 00:51
|Package
|934787
|240820-M-HA226-2001
|DOD_110523814
|00:00:54
|NONSAN, KR
|0
|0
