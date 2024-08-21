Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORK: VMM-165 (REIN) visits ROK Army Aviation School

    NONSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    08.20.2024

    Video by Cpl. Dean Gurule 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducted a visit to the Republic of Korea Army Aviation School on Nonsan Air Base, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2024. VMM 165 (Reinforced) pilots conducted a static display and provided in-depth knowledge to ROK Army flight students on the capabilities of the MV-22B Osprey. MARFORK is the U.S. Marine Corps Service component for United Nations Command and U.S. Forces Korea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 00:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934787
    VIRIN: 240820-M-HA226-2001
    Filename: DOD_110523814
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: NONSAN, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORK: VMM-165 (REIN) visits ROK Army Aviation School, by Cpl Dean Gurule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU
    Deployment
    MARFORK
    featurehighlight
    MV-22B Osprey
    USMCnews

