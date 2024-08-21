Jimmy Logan, Samurai Fitness Center personal trainer, talks about what fitness means to him and how it impacts his life. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Destani Matheny)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 20:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|934784
|VIRIN:
|240801-F-BT860-8223
|Filename:
|DOD_110523738
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Jimmy Logan Samurai Fitness Center Personal Trainer, by SSgt Destani Matheny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.