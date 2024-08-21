Tyndall's SF PSA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A public service announcement from the 325th Security Forces about Tyndall's water surrounded the installation is protected and not available to everyone. Security Forces patrol's the coastline for the safety, security and protection of Tyndall Air Force Base. Only those with a valid DoD access card are authorized to access Tyndall's beaches via waterways. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman)