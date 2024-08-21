Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall's SF PSA

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman 

    325th Fighter Wing

    A public service announcement from the 325th Security Forces about Tyndall's water surrounded the installation is protected and not available to everyone. Security Forces patrol's the coastline for the safety, security and protection of Tyndall Air Force Base. Only those with a valid DoD access card are authorized to access Tyndall's beaches via waterways. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 20:09
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 934781
    VIRIN: 240701-F-RP050-1001
    Filename: DOD_110523667
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall's SF PSA, by A1C Victoria Moehlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Beaches
    Security Forces
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    Restricted Access
    Government Property

