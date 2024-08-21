Tyndall's SF PSA

A public service announcement from the 325th Security Forces about Tyndall's water surrounded the installation is protected and not available to everyone. Security Forces patrol's the coastline for the safety, security and protection of Tyndall Air Force Base. Only those with a valid DoD access card are authorized to access Tyndall's beaches via waterways. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 20:09
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|934781
|VIRIN:
|240701-F-RP050-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110523667
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
