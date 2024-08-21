Members of the 4th Air Force come together and share a brief reason as to why they serve in the U.S. Air Force Reserve
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 18:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934780
|VIRIN:
|240822-F-EB503-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110523567
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why We Serve, by Stanley Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.