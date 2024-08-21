Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HH-60 Fold Exercise B-Roll practice

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class William Finn 

    355th Wing

    A B-Roll package depicting the beginning of an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter fold exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 22, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 18:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934779
    VIRIN: 240822-F-QO903-1001
    Filename: DOD_110523552
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HH-60 Fold Exercise B-Roll practice, by A1C William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HH-60
    Maintenance
    Readiness
    Training
    55RGS

