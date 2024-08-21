A B-Roll package depicting the beginning of an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter fold exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 22, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 18:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934779
|VIRIN:
|240822-F-QO903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110523552
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, HH-60 Fold Exercise B-Roll practice, by A1C William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
