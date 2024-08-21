Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VIDEO: Additional T-7A and BTX-1 Aircraft Arrive at Edwards AFB

    EDWARDS AFB, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Richard Gonzales 

    412th Test Wing   

    An additional T-7A Red Hawk and BTX-1 prototype aircraft arrived at Edwards AFB on August 21, 2024, to enhance the overall T-7A flight test program. 416th FLTS Commander Lt Col. Charles Brantigan and T-7A Integrated Test Force Director Lt Col. Jonathan Aronoff accompanied Boeing test pilots in ferrying the aircraft from the manufacturing site in St. Louis, Missouri.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 18:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934775
    VIRIN: 240821-F-DG623-5001
    Filename: DOD_110523386
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VIDEO: Additional T-7A and BTX-1 Aircraft Arrive at Edwards AFB, by Richard Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Edwards AFB
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    T-7A
    Red Hawk

