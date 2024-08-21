An additional T-7A Red Hawk and BTX-1 prototype aircraft arrived at Edwards AFB on August 21, 2024, to enhance the overall T-7A flight test program. 416th FLTS Commander Lt Col. Charles Brantigan and T-7A Integrated Test Force Director Lt Col. Jonathan Aronoff accompanied Boeing test pilots in ferrying the aircraft from the manufacturing site in St. Louis, Missouri.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 18:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934775
|VIRIN:
|240821-F-DG623-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_110523386
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|EDWARDS AFB, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
VIDEO: Additional T-7A and BTX-1 Aircraft Arrive at Edwards AFB, by Richard Gonzales
