    VMGR-153 trains during flight operations in Washington

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Cpl. Joseph Abreu 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) execute cargo air drops and combat assault transport during Exercise Evergreen 2024 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Aug. 15, 2024. Exercise Evergreen 2024 enabled VMGR-153 to implement comprehensive training, including joint operations with the U.S. Army and Air Force, to maintain the squadron’s high level of proficiency in supporting 1st MAW operations across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Abreu)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 19:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMGR-153 trains during flight operations in Washington, by Cpl Joseph Abreu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KC130
    Readiness
    MAG24
    VMGR153

