2nd Distribution Support Battalion Conducts Helicopter Support Team Operations

U.S. Marines with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct helicopter support team operations on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 13, 2024. 2nd DSB conducted the training to prepare Marines to manage activities at landing zones; facilitate the pickup, movement, and landing of helicopter-borne troops, equipment, and supplies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)
|08.13.2024
|08.22.2024 15:43
|Video Productions
|934760
|240822-M-JI447-1001
|DOD_110523156
|00:01:04
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|3
|3
