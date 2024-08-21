Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Distribution Support Battalion Conducts Helicopter Support Team Operations

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Video by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Distribution Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct helicopter support team operations on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 13, 2024. 2nd DSB conducted the training to prepare Marines to manage activities at landing zones; facilitate the pickup, movement, and landing of helicopter-borne troops, equipment, and supplies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)

