Around the Air Force: Working with Partners, MEDIC-X, Political Activity

In this week's look around the Air Force, US Air Forces Southern hosts 11 nations for Exercise PANAMAX 2024 and the African Partnership Flight lays the groundwork for an upcoming multinational exercise, MEDIC-X expands readiness training for medical Airmen, and political activity guidelines for Airmen, Guardians, and civilian employees.