AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 119: Resilient Forward Basing

AFLCMC Public Affairs dives into resilient forward basing in this edition of “Leadership Log.”
Stephen “Caleb” Tomkowiak, Lead Program Manager from the Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO) provides an overview on the topic, and explains how his office supports it and how the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept is a mindset everyone needs to think about. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)
|08.22.2024
|08.22.2024 14:09
|Interviews
|934750
|240822-F-OD898-2001
|DOD_110523011
|00:22:53
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|0
|0
