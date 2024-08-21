Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 119: Resilient Forward Basing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Video by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    AFLCMC Public Affairs dives into resilient forward basing in this edition of “Leadership Log.”

    Stephen “Caleb” Tomkowiak, Lead Program Manager from the Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO) provides an overview on the topic, and explains how his office supports it and how the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept is a mindset everyone needs to think about. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 14:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 934750
    VIRIN: 240822-F-OD898-2001
    Filename: DOD_110523011
    Length: 00:22:53
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 119: Resilient Forward Basing, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFLCMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download