    Making a difference as a guard athlete: All Guard Marathon Team in Alaska

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount and Sgt. Marc Marmeto

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Twenty members of the National Guard All Guard Marathon Team visited the 49th state, Aug. 15-19, 2024, to compete in the Anchorage Runfest and promote the team’s program as part of an effort to boost recruiting across the state.

    The AGMT is dedicated to promoting physical fitness, self-discipline, and esprit de corps among Air and Army National Guard members, while supporting recruiting and retention efforts in the communities where they compete.

    (Alaska National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount and Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 12:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934733
    VIRIN: 240822-Z-SR689-1001
    Filename: DOD_110522842
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

