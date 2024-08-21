Making a difference as a guard athlete: All Guard Marathon Team in Alask

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Twenty members of the National Guard All Guard Marathon Team visited the 49th state, Aug. 15-19, 2024, to compete in the Anchorage Runfest and promote the team’s program as part of an effort to boost recruiting across the state.



The AGMT is dedicated to promoting physical fitness, self-discipline, and esprit de corps among Air and Army National Guard members, while supporting recruiting and retention efforts in the communities where they compete.



(Alaska National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount and Sgt. Marc Marmeto)